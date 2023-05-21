This Week in South Florida: Gail Levine

Next week our community’s collective scar will once again open as another trial begins involving the mass murder at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas Senior High School five years ago.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Next week our community’s collective scar will once again open as another trial begins involving the mass murder at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas Senior High School five years ago.

This time, it’s the school resource officer who did not go in.

Scot Peterson has been criminally charged with child neglect and negligence.

For some legal context, Gail Levine is a veteran prosecutor leading some of South Florida’s most high profile cases.

She joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.