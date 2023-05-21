This Week in South Florida: Jenna Barbee

The Florida Department of Education has opened what may be the first investigation into a teacher under the brand new law that expands guidelines against sex and gender curriculum through middle and junior high.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The Florida Department of Education has opened what may be the first investigation into a teacher under the brand new law that expands guidelines against sex and gender curriculum through middle and junior high.

The parent who brought the complaint is also a school board member in Hernando County, near Tampa, and lashed out at the teacher during this month’s board meeting.

The issue is a PG-rated Disney movie that Jenna Barbee played for her 5th graders because of its Earth science theme.

One of the characters in the movie is perceived to be gay.

