This Week in South Florida: Nikki Fried

Voters in Jacksonville elected a new Democratic mayor last week despite being outspent by her Republican opponent, who also had the endorsement of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Voters in Jacksonville elected a new Democratic mayor last week despite being outspent by her Republican opponent, who also had the endorsement of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

After a red state wave in the midterms, the state legislature, with a two-to-one Republican majority, closed a session with a slate of new laws that steer to the right on health care, education, immigration and much more.

Last week, Florida Democrats’ state chair, Nikki Fried, notched the win, and also a record day of fundraising.

She joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.