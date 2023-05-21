84º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Nikki Fried

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Voters in Jacksonville elected a new Democratic mayor last week despite being outspent by her Republican opponent, who also had the endorsement of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

After a red state wave in the midterms, the state legislature, with a two-to-one Republican majority, closed a session with a slate of new laws that steer to the right on health care, education, immigration and much more.

Last week, Florida Democrats’ state chair, Nikki Fried, notched the win, and also a record day of fundraising.

She joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

