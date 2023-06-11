This Week in South Florida: Mirian Albert

The Florida state contractors who flew migrants from the border cities to Sacramento, California took video that has since been made public, showing, they say, the process and their care.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The Florida state contractors who flew migrants from the border cities to Sacramento, California took video that has since been made public, showing, they say, the process and their care.

That transport followed the same motive as last fall’s Florida-paid flights of 50 migrants from the southern border to Martha’s Vineyard, but that was planned and executed in secret and is currently the subject of a federal class action lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the contractors.

The lawyers who filed that lawsuit flew to Sacramento last week to meet with the new arrivals and gauge whether they should be part of the class.

