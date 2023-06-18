This Week in South Florida: David O. Markus

In the span of 24 hours last week, former President Donald Trump was indicted and booked at Miami federal court for 37 counts of hiding-then-lying about classified documents, revealing national security information, stored in an unsecure manner at his home in Palm Beach.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – In the span of 24 hours last week, former President Donald Trump was indicted and booked at Miami federal court for 37 counts of hiding-then-lying about classified documents, revealing national security information, stored in an unsecure manner at his home in Palm Beach.

He was released, and then he unleashed, turning that court date into a campaign rally.

Along the way, some of his attorneys resigned.

In the public domain now is the evidence, the photos and transcripts of his own words.

Accused criminals are presumed innocent until found otherwise, and TWISF is examining the view from the defense.

David O. Markus is one of South Florida’s big-time veteran criminal defense attorneys who has represented big-name clients.

He is also a professor, podcaster and runs the Southern district of Florida blog.

Markus joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.