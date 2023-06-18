This Week in South Florida: Peter Licata

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Broward County got a brand new school superintendent last week, and the road to get there was not easy.

Broward school district’s months-long search involved more than two dozen candidates, and that follows a superintendent that resigned after he was indicted, a wide-ranging grand jury investigation, a politically-tinged school board turnover, and another superintendent who was hired, fired, reinstated and fired again.

Dr. Peter Licata will now take the reins and forge forward after 30 years with the Palm Beach County School District, most recently the regional superintendent there.

