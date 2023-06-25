This Week in South Florida: David Haber

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The ink was hardly dry on the governor’s signature when the costs of Florida new condo laws became real, and a real worry for so many homeowners in condominium buildings.

Many are facing tough, life-changing decisions.

David Haber is one of South Florida’s leading attorney’s in condo and construction law. He is on the front lines with homeowners associations.

