82º

WEATHER ALERT

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: David Haber

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The ink was hardly dry on the governor’s signature when the costs of Florida new condo laws became real, and a real worry for so many homeowners in condominium buildings.

Many are facing tough, life-changing decisions.

David Haber is one of South Florida’s leading attorney’s in condo and construction law. He is on the front lines with homeowners associations.

Haber joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter