This Week in South Florida: Martin Langesfeld and Michael Noriega

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Two years have passed since the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside.

Ninety-eight lives were lost that day in the catastrophe our community has endured in the time since.

Martin Langesfeld lost his sister Nikki and brother-in-law Luis, who lived in unit 804.

Michael Noriega lost his grandma Hilda, who lived in unit 602.

Both joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

About the Author:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

