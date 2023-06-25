This Week in South Florida: Martin Langesfeld and Michael Noriega

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Two years have passed since the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside.

Ninety-eight lives were lost that day in the catastrophe our community has endured in the time since.

Martin Langesfeld lost his sister Nikki and brother-in-law Luis, who lived in unit 804.

Michael Noriega lost his grandma Hilda, who lived in unit 602.

