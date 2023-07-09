This Week in South Florida: Wayne Black

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The mass murder at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School five years ago vaulted the security of schools, or lack thereof, to the top of public consciousness.

Many of the families who, last week, endured seeing the scene of the crime first hand, have dedicated their lives in various ways to making schools safer.

Some are part of a new book whose author is one of South Florida’s foremost security experts, and who works to train and advise schools and others nationally on safety and security.

The book is “School Insecurity” and the author is Wayne Black.

