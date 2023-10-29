PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, host Glenna Milberg welcomes Congressman Jared Moskowitz, Florida State Rep. Randy Fine, attorney Rafael Yaniz, WLRN correspondent Tom Hudson, Miami Herald editorial page editor Amy Driscoll and attorney Stephen Johnson. The full episode can be seen at the top of this page.
This Week in South Florida Podcast: October 29, 2023
Jared Moskowitz, Randy Fine, Rafael Yaniz, Tom Hudson, Amy Driscoll and Stephen Johnson join the TWISF pod
Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.
