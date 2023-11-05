PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, host Glenna Milberg welcomes Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, Florida State Sen. Alexis Calatayud, Florida State Rep. Michael Gottlieb, Florida International University students Carlton Gillespie and Tania Jimenez, and University of Miami students Melanie Lowe and Regina Potenza.
This Week in South Florida Podcast: November 5, 2023
Mario Diaz-Balart, Alexis Calatayud, Michael Gottlieb, Carlton Gillespie, Tania Jimenez, Melanie Lowe and Regina Potenza join the TWISF pod
Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.
RELATED STORIES
This Week in South Florida Podcast: October 29, 2023
On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, host Glenna Milberg welcomes Congressman Jared Moskowitz, Florida State Rep. Randy Fine, attorney Rafael Yaniz, WLRN correspondent Tom Hudson, Miami Herald editorial page editor Amy Driscoll and attorney Stephen Johnson.
This Week in South Florida Podcast: October 22, 2023
On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, host Glenna Milberg welcomes Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, Broward County Commissioner Michael Udine, White House Jewish Community Liaison Shelley Greenspan, Board Chair of the American Friends of the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem Bishop Gregory Rickel, and Broward County Circuit Court Judge Robert Lee.
This Week in South Florida Podcast: October 15, 2023
On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, host Glenna Milberg welcomes Israel’s Consul General to South Florida Maor Elbaz Starinsky, South Floridian with family in Gaza Hakeem Basheer, Rep. Maria Salazar, State Sen. Tina Polsky and State Rep. Joel Rudman.