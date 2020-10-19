Cops called over maskless voters in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police were called Monday after a disagreement between election workers and some voters who were not wearing masks at the early voting site at Coral Ridge Mall in Fort Lauderdale.

At one point the maskless voters were asked to leave, which drew applause from other voters waiting in line.

Broward County’s supervisor of elections doesn’t have the authority to enforce a mask mandate, but through an early voting and election day polling site trespass affidavit, Peter Antonacci has granted local law enforcement agencies across the county to remove disruptive or unruly people from voting sites.

The people Monday were let back into the polling place where they cast their ballots. They were not wearing their masks while they did so.

Local 10 News has reached out to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department for more information about the incident.

Aside from that, there have been no major issues reported in Broward County as Florida’s early voting opened Monday, elections officials say.

The wait times have ranged anywhere from 15 minutes to close to an hour at one location, as the lines ebb and flow.

ALSO SEE

Be election ready: Local10.com 2020 voter guide

Early voting starts in South Florida; Find your polling place

Miami-Dade voters see varying lines but no issues as early voting begins