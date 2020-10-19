Miami-Dade voters see varying lines but no issues as early voting begins

MIAMI – In what could be a record turnout for early voting, 33 advance polling sites opened in Miami-Dade County on Monday with no reported problems.

Lines across the county have varied from no wait to about 45 minutes, depending on the location, and people Local 10 News has spoken to say the process has been smooth and that they have felt safe while voting.

“I just feel better being here in person,” said Melissa Peerless. “You can see your ballot go in.”

[TO TRACK EARLY VOTING WAIT TIMES, CLICK HERE]

Voters started lining up at some locations before dawn.

“I’m usually up this time of day, so I decided to come do it,” said Fred Williams.

While the lines vary from place to place, the mood has seemed good overall.

“This is a proud thing to do. It’s part of our right, and I think our duty as American citizens,” said Salvatore Solano.

These Florida voters are keenly aware of the role they may play in picking the president, though just as important are big local races and ballot questions.

“I do look at it ahead of time on the computer. I read everything,” said voter Danny Vaisman. “I read the history of every judge and all the questions and then make up my mind, put it in my head and then come in and do it.”

As for any concerns about safety, Miami police confirm there have been no credible threats, and they have officers at the ready to calm any concern.

“We want to just assure everyone in the City of Miami that you’re going to have the ability to go vote peacefully without being coerced or harassed in any fashion,” Chief Jorge Colina said.

ALSO SEE

Be election ready: Local10.com 2020 voter guide

Early voting starts in South Florida; Find your polling place

Amendments 101: Glenna Milberg breaks down Florida’s ballot questions