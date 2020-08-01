Norcross: Hurricane Isaias shrinks, forecast cone has worst weather avoiding Miami-Dade and Broward

Hurricane Isaias’ reach has gotten smaller Saturday, with hurricane-force winds extending outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 115 miles.

The 11 a.m. forecast cone from the National Hurricane Center has Miami-Dade and Broward counties avoiding the worst effects, though there still may be tropical-storm-force winds as the storm approaches Florida Saturday night into Sunday.

As of 11 a.m., Isaias was about 40 miles west-southwest of Nassau, Bahamas. The Category 1 storm was producing maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (down from 85 mph earlier in the morning), with higher gusts. It is moving northwest at 12 mph.

