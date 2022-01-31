Here is why Floridians shouldn’t put away their winter wardrobe yet

The Arctic air’s zombielike iguanas are behind for eastern South Florida residents, but it is still too soon to put away the winter wardrobe on Monday and Tuesday.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The Arctic air’s zombielike iguanas are in the past for eastern South Florida residents, but it is still too soon to put away the winter wardrobe on Monday and Tuesday.

After an early morning in the 40s, temperatures in Miami-Dade and Broward counties are from the mid-60s to near 70 degrees during the day and will range from the upper 50s to the lower 60s at night.

Inland regions in Florida will see temperatures drop to the low-mid 40s on Monday night. The National Weather Service advised that the area’s “highly-vulnerable population” seek shelter.

The NWS also strongly discouraged entering the ocean on Monday and warned the risk of dangerous rip currents is higher until 4 p.m. The high rip current risk will remain in effect through Wednesday evening. It will be sunny and the chance of rain will be low.

There will be travel disruptions around the country. Days after heavy snow, the NWS warns another winter storm will be delivering more snow and ice on Wednesday, Groundhog Day. By then, South Florida residents will be experiencing highs in the lower 80s.

