Local 10 Digi-Shorts highlight the best, worst, wacky and weird of South Florida

From the strange to the sweet and the smart to the somber, South Florida is never left with a shortage of stories to tell.

The Local 10 Digi-Shorts promise to tell the special stories that have never been told, or to remind us all of the important moments from our past.

The brand new Guitar Hotel going up at the Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood is already hitting the right notes with curious onlookers.

With bullying on the rise in the U.S., one South Florida school is doing what it can to make its students feel less alone and foster friendships.

Believe it or not, waterbeds are making a comeback and it's starting right here in South Florida.

A "Bird" has landed in Miami and may change the way you get around the big city.

While the U.S. will be sitting out this year's World Cup, South Florida will still be celebrating the planet's biggest sporting event with one of the city's biggest murals.

Not so long ago in a galaxy not so far away, a piece of "Star Wars" history is up for grabs.

