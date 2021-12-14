Brickell area restaurant racks up 31 violations, including rodent issues

Below is a list of places in South Florida that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***CHINA LEE

559 SW 8TH STREET

BRICKELL/MIAMI

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 12/9/21

31 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. At the time of the inspection observed approximately 25-30 rodent droppings located on storage shelf next to sugar and flour containers in kitchen. Observed approximately 10-15 rodent droppings on floor under shelf next to reach in cooler. Also observed 4 droppings on shelf above flip top cooler in kitchen across from cook line.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed one live roach in hand sink near drain in kitchen.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed one dead roach stuck in light shield in kitchen.”

“Objectionable odors in kitchen area.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed interior of reach in cooler soiled with accumulation of food debris. Observed interior of microwave soiled. Observed interior of ice machine soiled with mold like substance. Observed food containers used to store flour and sugar soiled.”

“Raw animal foods not properly separated from each other in holding unit based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Observed raw chicken stored over raw shrimp in reach in cooler.”

“Bowl or other container with no handle used to dispense food. Observed bowl no handle stored in rice, sugar and flour container.”

“Food stored on floor. Observed a box of cabbage stored on floor in front dining area also observed sauce stored on floor in kitchen.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Observed accumulation of grease / debris on floor underneath cooking equipment at cook line.”

***BOSTON MARKET

1001 WEST 49TH STREET

HIALEAH

ORDERED SHUT 12/7/21

3 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains. Observed waste water backing up from floor drain in front of the kitchen walk in cooler.”

“Food not stored at least 6 inches off of the floor. Observed food items produce stored without 6 inches from the walk in cooler floor.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris.”

***SAPORE DI MARE

707 NORTH BROADWALK

HOLLYWOOD

ORDERED SHUT 12/7/21

13 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 3 live roaches on kitchen floor crawling next to triple sink. Observed 1 live roach crawling on wall near ice bin. Observed 2 live roaches crawling on and behind chest freezer.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 4 dead roaches in hallway near bathroom. Operator discarded and sanitized. Observed approximately 7 dead roaches on floor next to chest freezer. Advised operator to discard and sanitize area. Observed approximately 7 dead roaches on floor by ice machine. Observed approximately 2 dead roaches on floor next to front counter triple sink.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. Observed heavy accumulation of grease on wall behind cook line.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Observed container of raw fish stored over cooked octopus and other ready to eat foods in reach in cooler near chest freezer. Advised operator to rearrange. Operator removed and stored properly.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food identified in the written procedure as a food held using time as a public health control has no time marking and the time removed from temperature control cannot be determined. Observed rack of cheese pizzas with no time stamp at 4:22pm. Per operator, placed out at 3pm. Operator placed time stamp and will discard at 7pm.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.”