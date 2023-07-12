YNW Melly on trial: Detective focuses testimony on messages showing rapper’s conflicts with mom

Miramar Detective Mark Moretti was back on the stand on Wednesday. He is the prosecution’s final witness during the trial of Florida rapper YNW Melly in Broward County.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Miramar Detective Mark Moretti was back on the stand on Wednesday. He is the prosecution’s final witness during the trial of Florida rapper YNW Melly in Broward County.

Moretti accused Jamell “Melly” Demons of fatally shooting two of his fellow YNW Collective rappers Christopher “Juvy” Thomas Jr. and Anthony “Sakchaser” Williams on Oct. 26, 2018.

The prosecution asked Moretti to read several messages to the jury:

“Why you keep messing with people brah? what’s wrong with you?”

“Leave that s alone im telling you you starting s ma.”

“You a grown lady doing childish s.”

The defense argued the prosecution’s presentation of those messages should be grounds for a mistrial because Demons’s image had been “assassinated” and “irreparably tainted.” The jury witnessed an alleged defiant exchange between Demons and his mother.

Earlier in the trial, the prosecution accused Demons of being associated with a gang and of covering up the murders of Thomas, 19, and Williams, 21, by staging a drive-by shooting.

The prosecution’s case centered on surveillance video before the murder showing Demons, then 19, Thomas, and Williams left a recording studio in Fort Lauderdale in a Jeep Compass that Cortlen “Bortlen” Henry was driving.

Later at Memorial Hospital in Miramar, surveillance video shows Henry before he reported that he and his friends had been the victims of a drive-by shooting on Miramar Parkway. The two dead were in the Jeep.

Moretti said cell phone records later pointed to an area near the intersection of U.S. 27 and Pembroke Road where they found evidence of a shooting. The prosecution claims that’s where they staged the drive-by shooting.

A grand jury indicted Demons on Feb. 7, 2019, and he surrendered to Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies on Feb. 13, 2019. He pleaded not guilty to two counts of premeditated first-degree murder. Deputies have held him without bond for over four years.

Opening statements were on June 12. If convicted, Demons faces the possibility of life in prison without parole or the death penalty under the new state law that no longer requires unanimous agreement.

Henry is facing two counts of premeditated first-degree murder and two counts of accessory after the fact. He appeared in court on June 30 and his trial is set to start in October.

Demons won’t be in court on Thursday or Friday. The judge announced court was in recess until 9 a.m., on Monday.

INTERACTIVE GRAPHIC

TRIAL TIMELINE

The first week of trial: Opening statements were on June 12

The second week of trial: Prosecution’s witnesses continue to testify

The third week of trial: Testimony continues

The court is in recess

The fourth week of the trial: Testimony continues