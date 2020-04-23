Coronavirus continues to cause grief at plagued Five Star Senior Living facilities in Broward County

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The coronavirus pandemic continues to plague Five Star Senior Living facilities in Broward County. The latest reported increase in cases is at The Court at Palm Aire in Pompano Beach.

Five Star Senior Living operates seven facilities in Broward. According to the Florida Department of Health’s latest report on Thursday, COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus, has impacted five of them.

The first case of COVID-19 at The Court at Palm Aire apartment building at 2701 N. Course Dr. was announced April 9. And by April 15, three residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 were dead. The cases have continued to increase since.

On Thursday, there were 22 new COVID-19 cases at the facility, which state records show has 60 community beds, 26 rooms with two beds each and eight private rooms. The 22 new cases include 10 residents and 12 employees.

COVID-19 has also been the cause of death for residents of the Five Star Premier Residences of Hollywood, a 200-bed facility at 2480 N. Park Rd.

According to DOH records, COVID-19 has also impacted Five Star Senior Living residents at The Park Summit in Coral Springs, The Horizon Club in Deerfield Beach and the Five Star Premier Residences of Plantation.

The Forum at Deer Creek in Deerfield Beach and The Five Star Premier Residences of Pompano Beach are the only two Five Star Senior Living facilities in Broward that are not included on Thursday’s DOH list of long-term care facilities with confirmed COVID-19 cases in Florida.

The COVID-19 deaths of residents at The Court at Palm Aire and Five Star Premier Residences of Hollywood are among the 40 fatal cases the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed at long-term care facilities in Broward County.

Five Star Senior Living facilities in Broward

