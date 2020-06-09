Owner of Hialeah liquor store posts powerful message on sign in protest of George Floyd’s death

HIALEAH, Fla. – A South Florida business owner is using the sign outside his liquor store to send a message, as protests across the country continue following the death of George Floyd.

Robert Gewanter, the owner of M&M Liquors on SE 8th St. in Hialeah, said he wanted to make people think of Floyd’s death and our country’s history of racist brutality against black people.

The sign reads: NO ROPE, NO TREE, JUST A COP, WITH HIS KNEE.

The owner of M&M Liquors in Hialeah put up a sign that is getting some attention, as protests across the country continue following the death of George Floyd. (WPLG)

“If you think about it and you interpret it, then that's good, I’ve got you thinking," said Gewanter. "But if you interpret this as a racist message then you need to improve your language skills."

Gewanter is known for his politically charged messaging outside his store, usually aimed at President Trump.