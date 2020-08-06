Coronavirus: Florida reports 7,650 new COVID-19 cases, 120 resident deaths

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida reported 7,650 new coronavirus cases and 120 more resident’s deaths associated with COVID-19 on Thursday.
The state is now up to 510,389 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 7,747 resident deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus since the start of the outbreak, according to the Florida Department of Health. At least 124 non-residents have also died from COVID-19 in Florida.
The new deaths announced Thursday include nine in Miami-Dade County and 10 in Palm Beach County.
Last week, Florida set records for new resident deaths reported Tuesday (186), Wednesday (216), Thursday (253) and Friday (257). The fatalities announced on a given day are not necessarily all from the previous 24 hours.
The case totals have been lower this week after more than 9,000 cases per day were announced at the end of last month, but that comes after a weekend when many testing sites were closed because of Tropical Storm Isaias. The number of tests received by the state’s health department were notably lower in recent days before jumping back up Wednesday.
County-by-county
In the past day, Miami-Dade County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 1,728 to 127,677. The county has 1,784 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest total in the state.
Broward’s cases increased by 704 to 60,058. The county’s death toll is now at 782 (one fewer than Wednesday after an adjustment in the data).
Palm Beach County’s cases increased by 454 to 35,737, with the death toll now at 892.
Monroe County is now listed with 1,438 cases, a one-day increase of 34, with 13 deaths.
Florida has confirmed at least 29,131 coronavirus-related hospitalizations since the start of the outbreak.
Tracking the records
Florida’s most cases announced in a day: 15,300 on July 12
Florida’s most resident deaths announced in a day: 257 on July 31
Miami-Dade’s most cases announced in a day: 3,576 on July 12
Broward’s most cases announced in a day: 1,772 on July 12
Palm Beach’s most cases announced in a day: 1,171 on July 12
Monroe’s most cases announced in a day: 84 on July 24
Positivity rates
Statewide, Florida reports having completed over 3.8 million tests for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 13.16% coming back positive. The state says its target is to stay below 10% positivity.
The rate of positivity among people tested for COVID-19 across Florida topped out at over 18% for tests processed July 8. Positivity statewide has remained between 9% and 13% throughout the past week. (This percentage is the number of people who test positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day, excluding people who have previously tested positive.)
Here’s a look at how those percentages have trended in Miami-Dade and Broward counties:
MIAMI-DADE
- 6/13 – 3.0%
- 6/14 – 8.9%
- 6/15 – 9.0%
- 6/16 – 12.8%
- 6/17 – 11.2%
- 6/18 – 11.1%
- 6/19 – 11.7%
- 6/20 – 13.3%
- 6/21 – 8.9%
- 6/22 – 18.1%
- 6/23 – 19.6%
- 6/24 – 10.2%
- 6/25 – 14.2%
- 6/26 – 14.0%
- 6/27 – 17.7%
- 6/28 – 18.5%
- 6/29 – 17.7%
- 6/30 – 18.2%
- 7/1 – 19.5%
- 7/2 – 20.9%
- 7/3 – 18.9%
- 7/4 – 20.5%
- 7/5 – 19.9%
- 7/6 – 20.9%
- 7/7 – 21.9%
- 7/8 – 26.3%
- 7/9 – 20.3%
- 7/10 – 21.5%
- 7/11 – 16.6%
- 7/12 – 20.3%
- 7/13 – 22.2%
- 7/14 – 20.0%
- 7/15 – 18.6%
- 7/16 – 18.3%
- 7/17 – 17.5%
- 7/18 – 20.6%
- 7/19 – 22.7%
- 7/20 – 19.3%
- 7/21 – 16.7%
- 7/22 – 18.6%
- 7/23 – 19.8%
- 7/24 – 19.7%
- 7/25 – 18.1%
- 7/26 – 18.2%
- 7/27 – 17.5%
- 7/28 – 16.3%
- 7/29 – 17.8%
- 7/30 – 14.9%
- 7/31 – 16.2%
- 8/1 – 15.3%
- 8/2 – 12.5%
- 8/3 – 13.7%
- 8/4 – 15.5%
- 8/5 – 12.8%
BROWARD
- 6/13 – 2.7%
- 6/14 – 5.1%
- 6/15 – 7.6%
- 6/16 – 9.8%
- 6/17 – 7.3%
- 6/18 – 8.9%
- 6/19 – 9.7%
- 6/20 – 9.6%
- 6/21 – 6.1%
- 6/22 – 10.2%
- 6/23 – 10.7%
- 6/24 – 6.4%
- 6/25 – 11.4%
- 6/26 – 10.2%
- 6/27 – 10.4%
- 6/28 – 12.0%
- 6/29 – 13.5%
- 6/30 – 14.7%
- 7/1 – 13.5%
- 7/2 – 16.2%
- 7/3 – 14.0%
- 7/4 – 16.3%
- 7/5 – 15.9%
- 7/6 – 12.9%
- 7/7 – 14.0%
- 7/8 – 22.5%
- 7/9 – 14.9%
- 7/10 – 15.8%
- 7/11 – 13.4%
- 7/12 – 13.8%
- 7/13 – 16.0%
- 7/14 – 14.8%
- 7/15 – 16.6%
- 7/16 – 14.3%
- 7/17 – 13.7%
- 7/18 – 12.6%
- 7/19 – 17.6%
- 7/20 – 15.1%
- 7/21 – 12.3%
- 7/22 – 14.1%
- 7/23 – 15.7%
- 7/24 – 12.9%
- 7/25 – 12.2%
- 7/26 – 13.2%
- 7/27 – 10.8%
- 7/28 – 12.7%
- 7/29 – 13.8%
- 7/30 – 10.8%
- 7/31 – 12.8%
- 8/1 – 12.0%
- 8/2 – 8.3%
- 8/3 – 10.4%
- 8/4 – 8.8%
- 8/5 – 8.4%
Hospitals and testing
Hospital leaders and medical workers on the front lines are closely watching bed space and some have had to increase their ICU capacity to treat patients.
The state tracks its hospital space by county and by facility, which can be seen here.
Rapid testing, with results available in 15 minutes, was added at the state testing sites at Hard Rock Stadium and Marlins Park. It’s available for people showing symptoms or in certain age groups.
Five new federally-funded testing sites have also recently opened in South Florida as increased demand for tests has led to longer lines and delays with getting results back.
The state has also added self-swab testing at some of its sites — including Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and War Memorial Auditorium in Fort Lauderdale — in an attempt to speed up the process.
Latest totals
The United States has passed 4.8 million confirmed cases, with over 158,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest numbers in the world. Over 1.5 million Americans have been deemed recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.
Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported has surpassed 18.8 million. There have been more than 708,000 deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, with over 11.3 million being declared recovered.
Florida’s daily new cases have trended as follows:
- Thursday: 7,650
- Wednesday: 5,409
- Tuesday: 5,446
- Monday: 4,752
- Sunday: 7,104
- Saturday: 9,642
- Friday: 9,007
- July 30: 9,956
- July 29: 9,446
- July 28: 9,230
- July 27: 8,892
- July 26: 9,344
- July 25: 12,199
- July 24: 12,444
- July 23: 10,249
- July 22: 9,785
- July 21: 9,440
- July 20: 10,347
- July 19: 12,478
- July 18: 10,328
- July 17: 11,466
- July 16: 13,965
- July 15: 10,181
- July 14: 9,194
- July 13: 12,624
- July 12: 15,300
- July 11: 10,360
- July 10: 11,433
- July 9: 8,935
- July 8: 9,989
- July 7: 7,347
- July 6: 6,336
- July 5: 10,059
- July 4: 11,458
- July 3: 9,488
- July 2: 10,109
- July 1: 6,563
- June 30: 6,093
- June 29: 5,266
- June 28: 8,530
- June 27: 9,585
- June 26: 8,942
- June 25: 5,004
- June 24: 5,511
- June 23: 3,289
- June 22: 2,926
- June 21: 3,494
- June 20: 4,049
- June 19: 3,822
- June 18: 3,207
- June 17: 2,610
- June 16: 2,783
- June 15: 1,758
- June 14: 2,016
- June 13: 2,581
- June 12: 1,902
- June 11: 1,698
- June 10: 1,371
- June 9: 1,096
