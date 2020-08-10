Video conveys anguish during rescue of 4-year-old boy trying to save mom

DORAL, Fla. – A 4-year-old boy told police officers he jumped into a murky lake to try to save his mother from drowning in Miami-Dade County’s city of Doral.

Two Miami-Dade police officers ― Sergio Cordova and 15-year veteran Edwin Ramos ― saved him and his mom, who appeared to be intoxicated.

The officers jumped a wall to get to the backyard. Cordova, who has been with the department for more than two years, was the first to be able to get a hold of the boy.

The Miami-Dade Police Department released the body cam video of the 3 a.m. rescue on July 10 at 2360 NE 192 St. Two other officers responded and once the mother was out of the water officers detained her to make sure she received mental health care under the Baker Act.

