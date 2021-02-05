Slain FBI agents will be memorialized this weekend

SUNRISE, Fla. – Memorial services will be held this weekend at Hard Rock Stadium for the two FBI special agents who were killed serving a search warrant in Sunrise on Tuesday.

The service for Laura Schwartzenberger is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, and one for Daniel Alfin is set for 2 p.m. Sunday.

Both are limited to invitation only and not open to the public.

The agents are remembered as heroes in the South Florida community, spending years fighting crimes against children.

That’s what they were doing Tuesday morning when a suspect in a violent crimes against children case opened fire, killing them and injuring three other FBI agents.

The suspect, 55-year-old David Lee Huber, then took his own life.

Schwartzenberger, originally from Colorado, joined the FBI in 2005 and her initial assignment was with the FBI’s Albuquerque, New Mexico, office before she was assigned to FBI Miami in 2010.

She lived in Coral Springs and is survived by her husband and two children. She was 43. (See her obituary page here.)

Alfin, a New York native, joined the FBI in their Albany office in 2009 and was assigned to Miami in 2017.

In 2018, he was awarded the director’s award for exceptional work in Operation Pacifier, which busted the people behind a notorious child pornography website.

He lived in Weston and is survived by his wife and one child. He was 36.

Members of Congress held a moment of silence for the agents Thursday on Capitol Hill. They were also honored at Thursday night’s Florida Panthers game, and President Joe Biden praised their bravery earlier this week.

How to help

A GoFundMe page to benefit the FBI Agents Association Membership Assistance Fund was set up in memory of Alfin and Schwartzenberger, and it can be accessed by clicking here.

Another GoFundMe page to support Schwartzenberger’s family is posted here.

Her CrossFit gym in Coral Springs is also doing a fundraiser and selling merchandise. Click here for more information.