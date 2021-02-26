Florida adds 5,922 COVID-19 cases, 146 more resident deaths Friday

Florida’s health department confirmed 5,922 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and an additional 146 resident deaths as a result of the novel coronavirus.

The state has now verified 1,898,223 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began and 30,624 resident deaths, according to health department data.

Another 538 non-residents have died in Florida from COVID-19.

Deaths verified in the past day include 27 in Miami-Dade County, four in Broward County and 11 in Palm Beach County.

There have been at least 79,021 resident hospitalizations attributed to the virus in the state.

Florida last week reported its first confirmed case of the P.1 COVID-19 variant that was first detected in Brazil, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state has now verified 500 cases of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant that emerged from the United Kingdom. That’s the highest number for any state in the country.

INFO ON VACCINES: Miami-Dade County | Broward County

At least 2,895,170 people have been vaccinated in Florida, with 1,588,027 people in the state getting both shots that are needed. Miami-Dade has had 300,871 people vaccinated, Broward has had 246,294 and Monroe 11,161, according to the latest numbers posted by the state.

The statewide positivity rate for yesterday’s testing was 5.18%.

A look at the statewide positivity rate for new COVID-19 cases across Florida over the past two weeks. (Florida Department of Health)

County by county

MIAMI-DADE

Cases: 408,096 (+1,109)

Deaths: 5,396 (+27)

Yesterday’s positivity: 5.36%

BROWARD

Cases: 193,560 (+822)

Deaths: 2,369 (+4)

Yesterday’s positivity: 6.55%

MONROE

Cases: 5,799 (+28)

Deaths: 46 (unchanged)

Yesterday’s positivity: 6.86%

PALM BEACH

Cases: 119,911 (+538)

Deaths: 2,454 (+11)

Yesterday’s positivity: 5.64%

For more detailed data on every county from the latest Florida Department of Health report, click here.

Latest totals

Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported is more than 113.2 million. There have been more than 2.5 million deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.

The United States has confirmed over 28.4 million cases and has had more than 508,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest totals in the world.

Florida’s daily new cases reported have trended as follows:

Feb. 26: 5,922

Feb. 25: 6,640

Feb. 24: 7,128

Feb. 23: 5,610

Feb. 22: 4,151

Feb. 21: 5,065

Feb. 20: 7,280

Feb. 19: 6,683

Feb. 18: 5,117

Feb. 17: 7,342

Feb. 16: 6,297

Feb. 15: 3,615

Feb. 14: 5,436

Feb. 13: 7,515

Feb. 12: 7,617

Feb. 11: 8,525

Feb. 10: 7,537

Feb. 9: 7,023

Feb. 8: 5,737

Feb. 7: 6,624

Feb. 6: 7,468

Feb. 5: 11,543

Feb. 4: 7,711

Feb. 3: 6,979

Feb. 2: 10,533

Feb. 1: 5,730

Jan. 31: 7,788

Jan. 30: 15,019

Jan. 29: 10,976

Jan. 28: 11,423

Jan. 27: 8,408

Jan. 26: 9,594

Jan. 25: 8,720

Jan. 24: 9,535

Jan. 23: 12,311

Jan. 22: 13,719

Jan. 21: 12,873

Jan. 20: 11,914

Jan. 19: 9,816

Jan. 18: 8,002

Jan. 17: 11,093

Jan. 16: 12,119

Jan. 15: 16,875

Jan. 14: 13,720

Jan. 13: 13,990

Jan. 12: 14,896

Jan. 11: 11,576

Jan. 10: 12,313

Jan. 9: 15,445

Jan. 8: 19,530

Jan. 7: 19,816

Jan. 6: 17,783

Jan. 5: 15,431

Jan. 4: 11,256

Jan. 3: 10,603

Jan. 2: 31,518* (includes cases from Jan. 1)

Jan. 1: State provided no updated information

Dec. 31: 17,192

Dec. 30: 13,871

Dec. 29: 12,075

Dec. 28: 8,198

Dec. 27: 7,391

Dec. 26: 17,042* (includes cases from Dec. 25)

Dec. 25: State provided no updated information

Dec. 24: 13,147

Dec. 23: 11,384

Dec. 22: 10,434

Dec. 21: 11,015

Dec. 20: 8,401

Dec. 19: 11,682

Dec. 18: 13,000

Dec. 17: 13,148

Dec. 16: 11,541

Dec. 15: 9,411

Dec. 14: 8,452

Dec. 13: 8,958

Dec. 12: 10,577

Dec. 11: 11,699

Dec. 10: 11,335

Dec. 9: 9,592

Dec. 8: 7,985

Dec. 7: 7,711

Dec. 6: 8,436

Dec. 5: 10,431

Dec. 4: 10,177

Dec. 3: 10,870

Dec. 2: 9,994

Dec. 1: 8,847

Nov. 30: 6,658

Nov. 29: 7,363

Nov. 28: 6,277

Nov. 27: 17,344* (includes cases from Nov. 26)

Nov. 26: State provided no updated information

Nov. 25: 8,376

Nov. 24: 8,555

Nov. 23: 6,331

Nov. 22: 6,586

Nov. 21: 8,410

Nov. 20: 9,085

Nov. 19: 9,085

Nov. 18: 7,925

Nov. 17: 7,459

Nov. 16: 4,663

Nov. 15: 10,105

Nov. 14: 4,544

Nov. 13: 6,933

Nov. 12: 5,607

Nov. 11: 5,838

Nov. 10: 4,353

Nov. 9: 3,924

Nov. 8: 6,820

Nov. 7: 4,452

Nov. 6: 5,245

Nov. 5: 6,257

Nov. 4: 4,423

Nov. 3: 4,637

Nov. 2: 4,651

Nov. 1: 4,865

Oct. 31: 2,331

Oct. 30: 5,592

Oct. 29: 4,198

Oct. 28: 4,115

Oct. 27: 4,298

Oct. 26: 3,377

Oct. 25: 2,385

Oct. 24: 4,471

Oct. 23: 3,689

Oct. 22: 5,557

Oct. 21: 2,145

Oct. 20: 3,662

Oct. 19: 1,707

Oct. 18: 2,539

Oct. 17: 4,044

Oct. 16: 3,449

Oct. 15: 3,356

Oct. 14: 2,883

Oct. 13: 2,725

Oct. 12: 1,533

Oct. 11: 5,570* (includes a data backlog)

Oct. 10: State provided no updated information

Oct. 9: 2,908

Oct. 8: 3,306

Oct. 7: 2,582

Oct. 6: 2,251

Oct. 5: 1,415

Oct. 4: 1,844

Oct. 3: 2,811

Oct. 2: 2,660

Oct. 1: 2,628

Sept. 30: 1,948

Sept. 29: 3,266

Sept. 28: 738

Sept. 27: 1,882

Sept. 26: 2,795

Sept. 25: 2,847

Sept. 24: 2,541

Sept. 23: 2,590

Sept. 22: 2,470

Sept. 21: 1,685

Sept. 20: 2,521

Sept. 19: 3,573

Sept. 18: 3,204

Sept. 17: 3,255

Sept. 16: 2,355

Sept. 15: 3,116

Sept. 14: 1,736

Sept. 13: 2,431

Sept. 12: 3,190

Sept. 11: 3,650

Sept. 10: 2,583

Sept. 9: 2,056

Sept. 8: 1,823

Sept. 7: 1,838

Sept. 6: 2,564

Sept. 5: 3,656

Sept. 4: 3,198

Sept. 3: 3,571

Sept. 2: 2,402

Sept. 1: 7,569* (includes a data backlog)

Aug. 31: 1,885

Aug. 30: 2,583

Aug. 29: 3,197

Aug. 28: 3,815

Aug. 27: 3,269

Aug. 26: 3,220

Aug. 25: 2,673

Aug. 24: 2,258

Aug. 23: 2,974

Aug. 22: 4,311

Aug. 21: 4,684

Aug. 20: 4,555

Aug. 19: 4,115

Aug. 18: 3,838

Aug. 17: 2,678

Aug. 16: 3,779

Aug. 15: 6,532

Aug. 14: 6,148

Aug. 13: 6,236

Aug. 12: 8,109* (includes a data backlog)

Aug. 11: 5,831

Aug. 10: 4,155

Aug. 9: 6,229

Aug. 8: 8,502

Aug. 7: 7,686

Aug. 6: 7,650

Aug. 5: 5,409

Aug. 4: 5,446

Aug. 3: 4,752

Aug. 2: 7,104

Aug. 1: 9,642

July 31: 9,007

July 30: 9,956

July 29: 9,446

July 28: 9,230

July 27: 8,892

July 26: 9,344

July 25: 12,199

July 24: 12,444

July 23: 10,249

July 22: 9,785

July 21: 9,440

July 20: 10,347

July 19: 12,478

July 18: 10,328

July 17: 11,466

July 16: 13,965

July 15: 10,181

July 14: 9,194

July 13: 12,624

July 12: 15,300

July 11: 10,360

July 10: 11,433

July 9: 8,935

July 8: 9,989

July 7: 7,347

July 6: 6,336

July 5: 10,059

July 4: 11,458

July 3: 9,488

July 2: 10,109

July 1: 6,563

June 30: 6,093

June 29: 5,266

June 28: 8,530

June 27: 9,585

June 26: 8,942

June 25: 5,004

June 24: 5,511

June 23: 3,289

June 22: 2,926

June 21: 3,494

June 20: 4,049

June 19: 3,822

June 18: 3,207

June 17: 2,610

June 16: 2,783

June 15: 1,758

June 14: 2,016

June 13: 2,581

June 12: 1,902

June 11: 1,698

June 10: 1,371

June 9: 1,096

