Local News

Florida reports 3,075 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, 39 resident deaths

David Selig
, Digital Executive Producer

Florida’s health department confirmed an increase of 3,075 COVID-19 cases Monday and 39 more resident deaths connected to the virus.

The state has now reported 2,245,853 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began.

There have been 35,307 resident deaths, according to the latest health department data. Another 702 non-residents have died in Florida from COVID-19, raising the state’s total over 37,000.

Coronavirus-related deaths reported in the past day include four in Miami-Dade County, one in Broward County and four in Palm Beach County.

There have been 90,889 resident hospitalizations attributed to the novel coronavirus in the state.

[INFO ON VACCINES: Miami-Dade County sites | Broward County sites]

At least 8,915,278 people have received COVID-19 vaccines in Florida, with 6,347,939 people in the state fully vaccinated.

The statewide positivity rate for yesterday’s testing was 6.14%, breaking a streak of five consecutive days under 6%.

