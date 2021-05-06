4,504 new COVID-19 cases in Florida, 71 more resident deaths Thursday

Florida’s health department confirmed an increase of 4,504 COVID-19 cases Thursday and 71 more resident deaths connected to the virus.

The state has now reported 2,258,433 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began.

There have been 35,549 resident deaths, according to the latest health department data. Another 708 non-residents have died in Florida from COVID-19.

Coronavirus-related deaths reported in the past day include 11 in Miami-Dade County, seven in Broward County and three in Palm Beach County.

There have been 91,652 resident hospitalizations attributed to the novel coronavirus in the state.

At least 9,101,152 people have received COVID-19 vaccines in Florida, with 6,663,786 people in the state fully vaccinated.

The statewide positivity rate for yesterday’s testing was 4.99%, the lowest in weeks.

