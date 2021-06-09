Miami-Dade man scores $1 million payday on scratch-off

This is the ticket that landed a Miami-Dade County man a $1 million prize.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade County man is taking home big bucks after picking up a lucky scratch-off at a supermarket.

Genaro Rodriguez, 58, unveiled a $1 million prize on the 200X The Cash game, Florida Lottery announced.

He purchased the $20 scratcher at La Plaza Supermarket (3381 Northwest 7th Street), which will collect a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Lottery officials say Rodriguez opted for a lump-sum payout of $890,000.

The top prize on the 200X The Cash game is $5 million.

RECENT LOTTERY WINS

Florida woman’s lottery win means a new dream home

$286M Powerball winner is in Florida. Here’s where the ticket was sold.

Florida school bus driver wins lottery but won’t give up his route

Ad

Woman wins $1 million lottery prize on South Florida visit

‘Pay me!’ Miami woman wins top prize on new scratch-off