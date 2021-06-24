Experienced search-and-rescue teams continue working at Surfside building collapse site

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Search-and-rescue teams had been training for a tragedy that they had hoped would never come. All of their work after earthquakes overseas had paid off. Their experience would help them find survivors on Thursday in Miami-Dade County’s town of Surfside.

Shortly before 2 a.m., a part of the L-shaped Chaplain Towers South, at 8777 Collins Ave., crumbled. It was dark, cloudy, and windy. Residents of the 12-story building panicked. Fire Rescue personnel had to evacuate the southern section and search for survivors in the northern area.

“At 6 a.m. this morning, we shifted our operations from the inside of the building to underneath the rubble,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Ray Jadallah.

The rain flooded some of the air pockets. Dogs, drones, and modern technology such as passive infrared sensors to detect heat radiation were on their side.

#MDFR #TRT & #FLTF1 are working in the basement parking garage at Champlain Towers. Firefighters continue working on locating possible victims, while dealing with heavy damage and changing conditions in the parking garage. #SurfsideBuildingCollapse pic.twitter.com/qseknk0T8q — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) June 24, 2021

There were many moments of hope. A group of heroes pulled a boy from under the rubble. The boy wrapped his arms around tightly around a firefighter. There were more than 80 units from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. Many agencies responded to help.

Ad

Rescuers had to get people out of balconies that lacked stability. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said there were more than 130 units and 55 had collapsed.

Search and rescue operation continues after building collapse in Surfside

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said there was ongoing roof work in the building, which was in the process of recertification. Structural inspections were required.

President Joe Biden’s administration was waiting for Gov. Ron DeSantis to sign an emergency order so that the Federal Emergency Management Agency could step in.

Dogs help urban search and rescue teams after partial building collapse in Surside

Complete coverage

Location