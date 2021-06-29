Dozens of rescue crews continue working around the clock at Champlain Towers South site

SURFSIDE, Fla. – It’s been six days since a large portion of the Champlain Towers South building suddenly collapsed.

Rescue crews have been working around the clock in an attempt to find anyone who may have survived.

Local officials have said more than 200 crew members are working on, in or underneath the massive pile of debris at any given time, but they are certainly facing obstacles.

The search briefly stalled overnight as crews dealt with falling debris coming from the portion of the tower that’s still standing.

Trauma surgeons remain on standby to treat survivors, but they are also on site to monitor the health of first responders.

“Our predominant role as a medical division of urban search and rescue is to keep our team member safe, because if something happens to them and they can’t do their jobs, then the whole operation falls apart,” said trauma surgeon Dr. Howard Lieberman.

Local, state and international crews have been working 12 hour shifts before rotating out.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky said more than three million pounds of concrete have been removed from the pile

Crews are using audio and video equipment, as well as canines, while searching the rubble for signs of life.