Some residents expressing concern about pets possibly still inside soon-to-be-demolished Champlain Towers South condo

SURFSIDE, Fla. – As plans are being finalized to demolish what’s left of the Champlain Towers South condo building, concern has been growing among those who believe pets may still be trapped inside.

“Every effort has been made and is being made to save pets in the area,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “We’ve been actively searching for days for any pets that remain in the building. We know these are family members and beloved.”

During a news conference held at the county’s Emergency Operations Center in Doral Sunday morning, Levine Cava said crews in Surfside are doing everything they can to try and find any animals still in the part of the building that’s standing.

“We are putting together a detailed description of all of the efforts that have been made to rescue pets from this building, which have been very substantial and have continued,” she said.

Despite those reassurances, some residents continue to share photos of their missing pets online, like cats Coco and Mia, still believed to be missing.

Ad

There’s also a dog that as of Friday had yet to be claimed.

Yolanda Berkowitz heads the Friends of Miami Animal Foundation, which has been working with animal services to try and reunite any missing pets with their owners.

“It’s frustrating for us, because we don’t have anybody on site because of the precariousness of the situation,” Berkowitz said.