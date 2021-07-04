Surfside building collapse: Engineers prepare for demolition; search for 121 suspended

SURFSIDE, Fla. – A demolition team was at work Sunday at the site of the deadly building collapse in Miami-Dade County’s town of Surfside. The official death toll rose to 24 just before the search-and-rescue teams suspended their operation Saturday afternoon.

There are 121 people unaccounted for, police said. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said she ordered the demolition after recommendations from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Engineers are focused on what is left standing of the 12-story Champlain Towers South, at 8777 Collins Ave., since a section collapsed shortly before 2 a.m., June 24th.

Demolition experts prepare to bring down Champlain Towers South ruins

During a briefing for the families of the victims, Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah said engineers feared the structure could collapse without warning, so a demolition Monday was a possibility.

Tropical Storm Elsa’s forecast was shifting, but the latest advisory indicated Surfside was outside of the cone of probability. Meteorologists did expect it to cause storms in the area Tuesday.

Ad

“Although the eye of the storm is not likely to pass over this direction, you could feel gusts in this area,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday.

Local 10 News Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross reported Miami-Dade and Broward will likely just get fringe effects, but some gusty downpours are still possible, depending on where the outer bands set up.

6 rescuers test positive for coronavirus outside Surfside building collapse site

Complete coverage: Surfside Building Collapse

Coverage on July 3

In this satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies heavy-lift cranes are used to aid in the search and recovery operation at the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building on Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (Maxar Technologies via AP) (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies)

Coverage on July 2

Workers load a stretcher with remains extricated from the rubble into a Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner van, near the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of people remain missing more than a week after it partially collapsed, Friday, July 2, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Coverage on July 1

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a memorial wall covered in flowers and photos of the missing Thursday, July 1, 2021, after a condo tower collapsed in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Coverage on June 30

A dog working with search and rescue personnel barks to alert them after sniffing a spot atop the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of people remain missing almost a week after it partially collapsed, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Coverage on June 29

Search and rescue workers comb the rubble of an oceanfront condo building that collapsed, with many dead and unaccounted for, in Surfside, Fla., Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Coverage on June 28

FILE - In this June 28, 2021, file photo, workers search the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla. Search and rescue teams from Miami-Dade have been described as among the best and most experienced in the world. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Coverage on June 27

This aerial image shows an oceanfront condo building that partially collapsed three days earlier, resulting in fatalities and many people still unaccounted for, in Surfside, Fla., Sunday, June 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Coverage on June 26

Rescue workers search the rubble of the Champlain Towers South condominium, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami. The building partially collapsed on Thursday. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Coverage on June 25

FILE - In this June 25, 2021, file photo, rescue personnel work at the remains of the Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Fla. Harry Rosenberg, a New York City man, bought a beachfront home there to start a new chapter of his life after his wife and parents died. Now he is missing in the collapse of the building outside Miami. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Coverage on June 24