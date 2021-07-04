Surfside building collapse: Engineers prepare for demolition; search for 121 suspended

SURFSIDE, Fla. – A demolition team was at work Sunday at the site of the deadly building collapse in Miami-Dade County’s town of Surfside. The official death toll rose to 24 just before the search-and-rescue teams suspended their operation Saturday afternoon.
There are 121 people unaccounted for, police said. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said she ordered the demolition after recommendations from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Engineers are focused on what is left standing of the 12-story Champlain Towers South, at 8777 Collins Ave., since a section collapsed shortly before 2 a.m., June 24th.
During a briefing for the families of the victims, Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah said engineers feared the structure could collapse without warning, so a demolition Monday was a possibility.
Tropical Storm Elsa’s forecast was shifting, but the latest advisory indicated Surfside was outside of the cone of probability. Meteorologists did expect it to cause storms in the area Tuesday.
“Although the eye of the storm is not likely to pass over this direction, you could feel gusts in this area,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday.
Local 10 News Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross reported Miami-Dade and Broward will likely just get fringe effects, but some gusty downpours are still possible, depending on where the outer bands set up.
