Teens’ messages reveal how boy persuaded 2 girls to help him kill romantic rival, police say

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Two teenage girls and a teenage boy are facing charges in the recent murder of 18-year-old Dwight “DJ” Grant in Miramar. They were all students at Miramar High School and their messages helped detectives to solve the case.

Andre Clemens III, 17, Christie Parisienne, 17, and Jaslyn Smith, 16, were in the custody of the Broward County’s Department of Juvenile Justice on Monday after they appeared in court on Sunday.

During a conversation with detectives, Christie identified herself as Andre’s girlfriend and Jaslyn’s friend and she said Andre was upset after he learned his ex-girlfriend had sex with Grant, according to an arrest warrant.

“Murder will definitely happen soon,” “It’ll be bloody” and “help me kill him,” Andre wrote in messages to Christie on Oct. 11, adding he wanted it done before homecoming, records show.

Detectives spoke with Andre’s ex-girlfriend and she said she had a consensual sexual relationship with Grant, according to Tania Rues, a spokeswoman for the Miramar Police Department. Jaslyn told detectives Andre told her he was mad about a rape, records show. Rues said the allegation is false.

While Andre and Christie exchanged “I love you” messages, Andre also sent his ex-girlfriend threatening text messages about Grant, his romantic rival, according to the arrest warrant.

“We have plans for this person ... If he made you happy, get used to him not being here anymore,” Andre wrote on Oct. 11, according to the arrest warrant.

Surveillance videos show “bits and pieces” of the fatal attack, Rues said on Monday. A video shows Christie and Jaslyn, both residents of the Lake Vista Apartments at 8440 Sherman Cir N., walking with Andre shortly before 7 p.m., on Oct. 17, according to an arrest warrant.

Other videos show the trio together after 7 p.m. on Oct. 17 at the New Park Towers, at 2261 Sherman Cir S., where they executed a plan to ambush and kill Grant, according to an arrest warrant. Christie propositioned Grant for sex and messaged him about meeting on Oct. 17, records show.

Christie lured Grant to the stairwell where Andre and Jaslyn were waiting, police said. During the attack, Andre used a knife to stab Grant in the neck and a sword to stab him in the chest, Jaslyn told detectives, according to the arrest warrant.

“Andre and Jaslyn are captured on video carrying what appeared to be a lifeless victim out of the stairwell and dropping him to the ground,” Miramar Detective Pedro Interian wrote, adding the teens used cleaning supplies and fire to try to get rid of the murder evidence.

Grant’s mother reported he didn’t come home on the night of Oct. 17 and he also didn’t go to school on Oct. 18, police said.

An officer followed a trail of blood at the New Park Towers and found Grant dead in the bushes on Oct. 19. Grant’s body was near a knife with a broken blade, according to an arrest warrant. Andre went to band practice on Oct. 20, but school deputies sent him home, police said.

Andre, Christie, and Jaslyn are facing charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and criminal conspiracy. Detectives collected evidence at the teenagers’ homes in Miramar and Pembroke Pines. Their next appearance in court is on Nov. 4.