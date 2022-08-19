Miami firefighter under investigation after social media post over slain Miami-Dade detective

MIAMI – A city of Miami firefighter is under investigation on Thursday over a social media post reacting to the murder of a Miami-Dade police officer.

Fire Chief Joseph Zahralban released a statement reporting the firefighter was relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation and clarifying that the department does not share the firefighter’s views.

“As public safety professionals, police officers and firefighters depend on one another to ensure our mutual safety. It is the foundation of our working relationship and the source of our respect for one another,” Zahralban wrote.

Detective Cesar “Echy” Echaverry was shot while on duty on Tuesday and died on Wednesday. He was 29.

“We continue to stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in law enforcement, alongside the Echaverry family and the entire Miami-Dade Police Department during this difficult time,” Zahralban wrote.

The firefighter’s rant: “Who cares, another dead cop probably against gun control ... They want the whole world to stop when one of theirs goes down ... All cops are for is protecting the rich property owners ... How many idiots I had to transport with honor guard their dead bodies from coronavirus because they were all too stupid to wear masks or get vaccinated.”

