List: A dozen threats, lockdowns since school began this year in South Florida

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – After the series of “swatting” hoaxes on Tuesday prompted multiple schools to be placed on lockdown, Local 10 assignment desk editor Luis Castro compiled a list of school threats or reasons for school lockdowns since the beginning of the 2022-23 school year in South Florida.

Only three months into the school year and since mid-August, there have been a dozen situations where schools were faced with incidents concerning threats or guns on grounds, many prompting lockdowns.

Aug. 19, 2022: Weston: Falcon Cove Middle School

A Weston middle school’s lockdown was lifted more than 2 hours after Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were called after a report of a possible weapon on campus.

Aug. 25, 2022: Hollywood: Avant Garde Academy

A bomb threat caused the school to be evacuated.

Aug. 26, 2022: Homestead: Somerset Academy

A high school football player in Homestead was arrested after leaving a gun in his team’s equipment room, according to police

Sept. 1, 2022: Homestead: Keys Gate Charter School

A student was taken into custody after threats were allegedly made. Keys Gate Charter School was placed on lockdown as officers went classroom to classroom, making sure there were no weapons on campus.

Sept. 9, 2022: Davie: Western High School

Western High School was placed on lockdown after reports of a student possibly showing a firearm to another student.

Sept. 16, 2022: Miami: Miami Northwestern Senior High School

Police arrested a Miami Northwestern Senior High School student for having a BB gun on campus, officials said. A teacher saw the gun and immediately called security.

Sept. 16, 2022: Hollywood: MacArthur High School and West Hollywood Elementary School

The Hollywood Police Department received a call about a possible threat at McArthur High School, which police say was the result of what appears to be a “false call.” McArthur High and West Hollywood Elementary School were placed on lockdown and police shut down Hollywood Boulevard in the area as they investigated.

Sept. 22, 2022: Miami: North Miami Senior High

North Miami Senior High School was placed on lockdown following a “non-credible” tip of a weapon on campus.

Oct. 3, 2022: Doral: Eugenia B Thomas K-8

The father of a 10-year-old boy has been arrested after his son brought a gun to a Doral school.

Oct. 4, 2022: Parkland: Somerset Parkland Academy K-8

The 39-year-old principal of a charter school in Parkland is facing criminal charges after she allegedly brought two guns to school over the summer. The guns were discovered on the campus of Somerset Parkland Academy K-8 on June 2.

Oct. 10, 2022: Hialeah: Amelia Earhart Elementary School

Administrators at Amelia Earhart Elementary School received an anonymous tip that a student was in possession of a weapon on school grounds. Miami-Dade Schools Police immediately launched an investigation into the claim and the student was apprehended and faced criminal charges.

Oct. 11, 2022: Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties

At least nine schools in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties were targeted by false threats. Large police presences could be seen at Ronald Reagan High School in Doral, West Broward High School in Pembroke Pines and at Miami Central High School.