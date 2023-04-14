Firefighters free man trapped in overturned car after crash injures 2 in Miami

Miami Fire Rescue personnel shared this Friday morning photo of an overturned car after a crash on Interstate 95.

MIAMI – Two men were injured after two vehicles crashed on Friday morning in Miami’s Overtown, according to Miami Fire Rescue personnel.

One of the vehicles involved overturned shortly before 7:30 a.m., on an embankment near the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 and the Interstate 195 exit to Downtown Miami.

Fire Rescue personnel found a man trapped inside the overturned car, so it took members of the fire technical rescue and hazardous materials teams to free him.

The teams used struts to stabilize the damaged car and to secure it against the median, so it would be safer to remove the man through the car’s windshield.

Once they freed the man, paramedics took him to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. His condition was serious, according to fire rescue personnel.

The other man injured was a passenger in the other crashed car and paramedics determined that his condition was stable, but he required medical attention, so they took him to JMH.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers were investigating the cause of the crash.