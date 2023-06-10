80º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Shooting disrupts neighborhood in Miami Gardens

Christian De La Rosa, Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Miami Gardens
Police officers responded to a shooting on Friday night at a neighborhood in Miami Gardens.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A shooting disrupted a neighborhood on Friday night in Miami Gardens, police said.

Police officers responded shortly before 10 p.m. to the area of Northwest 197 Street, between 42 Avenue and 43 Court, after residents reported a neighbor was firing a weapon.

Detectives used yellow crime scene tape to close a residential area, questioned a suspect, and searched for evidence. They also asked anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Christian De La Rosa joined Local 10 News in April 2017 after spending time as a reporter and anchor in Atlanta, San Diego, Orlando and Panama City Beach.

email

facebook

twitter