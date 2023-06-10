Shooting disrupts neighborhood in Miami Gardens

Police officers responded to a shooting on Friday night at a neighborhood in Miami Gardens.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A shooting disrupted a neighborhood on Friday night in Miami Gardens, police said.

Police officers responded shortly before 10 p.m. to the area of Northwest 197 Street, between 42 Avenue and 43 Court, after residents reported a neighbor was firing a weapon.

Detectives used yellow crime scene tape to close a residential area, questioned a suspect, and searched for evidence. They also asked anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

