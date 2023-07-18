Defense rests in Florida rapper YNW Melly’s murder trial

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The defense team for Florida rapper YNW Melly called only one witness before resting their case Tuesday.

Tuesday morning started with Melly’s attorneys calling one of his longtime friends, Adrian Davis, to the stand.

Davis spoke about the night at the recording studio, where Melly and his friends were before the murders occurred.

The state says Jamell “Melly” Demons was the shooter who killed Christopher “Juvy” Thomas Jr. and Anthony “Sakchaser” Williams on Oct. 26, 2018, and then tried to stage a drive-by shooting in Miramar with the help of his friend, Cortlen “Bortlen” Henry.

But the defense says it isn’t possible because Melly was actually asleep at home when the shooting happened, and that he, Davis and others all woke up to the news.

“When you heard that, did you see Melly in the house?” Davis was asked on the stand.

“Yes,” he responded.

“Did you see Melly? How he was dressed in the house?” the defense attorney asked.

“Yes,” Davis responded.

“What was he wearing?” the attorney asked.

“Shorts and a T-shirt, I think,” Davis said.

“What happened?” the attorney asked.

“We pulled and that’s when Melly got in the car with us,” Davis responded.

“Are you 100 percent sure that this young man learned of the shooting of his friends at the exact same time you learned of it?” the attorney asked.

“Yes,” Davis responded.

“And that was at the house?” the attorney asked.

“Yes, Davis said.

This jury is going to be sequestered, meaning they will not be going home before they get a verdict, but will work all day to come to a decision and be kept in a hotel overnight.

If the jury finds Demons guilty, he could be sentenced to the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

