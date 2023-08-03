More records surface about Ramirez’s detention in Tampa before I-75 shooting

TAMPA, Fla. – There haven’t been many updates on the condition of Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III, who serves as Miami-Dade County’s chief of safety and emergency response overseeing both the police and fire rescue departments.

Ramirez, 52, has been hospitalized since July 23 in Hillsborough County, and amid many unanswered questions, the Tampa Police Department and the Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office released records on Tuesday and Wednesday.

HSO 911 dispatch audio, and TPD body cam videos and incident reports revealed details about what Ramirez and his wife, Jody Ramirez, experienced while away from home for the Florida Sheriff’s Association conference.

“I detained the subject via applying handcuffs to the rear,” Officer Maurece Parrish wrote in his report about his detention of the MDPD director at the JW Marriott Tampa Water Street hotel’s 12th floor.

After about 6:30 p.m., police officers surprised the couple in the hallway outside of room 1271, heard them arguing, and ordered them to walk out with their hands up, and at gunpoint, records show.

“I didn’t do anything; I don’t understand ... We were just talking, that’s it, just talking. I didn’t touch her, you can ask her, I didn’t do anything ... We had a discussion ... Nothing, just talking about marriage stuff,” Ramirez told the police officers, adding that he was not having suicidal or homicidal ideations, according to the body cam video TPD released on Wednesday.

The officers let the couple go. After about 9:15 p.m., Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office deputies, and fire rescue personnel responded to Jody Ramirez’s 911 call. She pleaded for help while along the southbound lanes of Interstate 75, near mile marker 244, near Paseo Al Mar Boulevard.

“He just went out into traffic,” she told dispatch during the 911 call.

There was a shooting and “Freddy” Ramirez was wounded. Dispatch told her to “lay him flat on his back and remove anything from behind his head” and “get a clean dry cloth or towel or T-shirt or something” to place it on the wound “to try to control the bleeding.”

“He’s not letting me,” she told dispatch.

During news conferences after the shooting, Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass said “Freddy” Ramirez had suffered a head injury and his condition was stable and Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said he called her after his detention in Tampa to report that “he had made a mistake” and ”was prepared” to resign.

“Our police director continues to recuperate. He is making progress, and we are all praying and supporting him and his family, as they continue the process of recovery,” Levine Cava told Local 10 News on Wednesday.

Levine Cava’s predecessor appointed him to succeed Juan J. Perez on Jan. 13, 2020. Last year, Levine Cava announced his new expanded role as the chief of safety and emergency response. In May, the 27-year MDPD veteran announced that he was running for sheriff in 2024.

After the shooting, Miami-Dade County placed him on “a sick injured leave” because of a “critical injury” and Levine Cava appointed Stephanie V. Daniels, a deputy director, as MDPD interim director on July 24.

RELATED RECORDS

