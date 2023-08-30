Ex-Hialeah cop awaits sentencing for armed kidnapping

Rafael Otano, the defendant, listens to Assistant State Attorney Shawn Albuhoff deliver his closing statement on Tuesday in Miami-Dade County court.

MIAMI – Rafael Otano, a former Hialeah police officer, was awaiting sentencing after a jury in Miami-Dade County found him guilty of armed kidnapping on Tuesday night.

The jury found him not guilty of battery. The trial stemmed from Otano’s response on Dec. 17 to a report of an “intoxicated male that was bothering customers” at Los Tres Conejitos bakery, at 1912 W. 60th St.

Otano wasn’t alone. He was assisting Lorenzo Orfila, the assigned primary officer who has been awaiting trial. Jose Ortega-Gutierrez accused them of taking him to a remote area to beat him up.

“They specifically took him to a dumpsite and treated him like trash. They violated his rights, They betrayed this community,” Assistant State Attorney Shawn Abuhoff said during his closing statement on Tuesday.

Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo Jr. and Hialeah Police Chief George Fuente terminated Otano and Orfila, who surrendered to face charges on Jan. 26. Orfila is also facing a charge of official misconduct.

The alleged coverup involved Ali Amin Saleh, a private investigator whom Ortega-Gutierrez accused of offering him money so he wouldn’t report the beating, according to prosecutors.

It also involved Juan Prietocofino, a notary, who was accused of fraud for notarizing an affidavit Saleh asked Ortega-Gutierrez to sign, according to prosecutors.

Saleh is facing a charge of witness tampering. Circuit Judge Robert Watson set Orfila’s bond at $20,000 and Otano’s bond at $10,000 on Feb. 13, and ordered house arrest.

Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Andrea R. Wolfson is presiding over Otano’s case.

In Florida, an armed kidnapping charge is a first-degree felony punishable by up to life in prison, or up to life on probation and up to $15,000 in fines.

Attorney Michael Pizzi, who defended Otano, said on Tuesday that he was ready to appeal.

