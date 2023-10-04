Brightline set to increase daily trips from Miami to Orlando

Brightline service from Miami to Orlando is set increase next Monday.

Right now, there are seven trains providing service from Miami to Orlando. On Monday, Oct. 9, the railway’s website shows 15 trains set to travel on the tracks, with the first trip departing at 6:41 a.m. and the final trip departing at 9:41 p.m.

The high-speed rail company celebrated its inaugural launch on Friday, Sept. 22.

The highly route facilitates travel from Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach to Orlando.

In preparation for the route, Brightline put its high-speed trains through rigorous drills in Orange County earlier this year.

The trains reached their maximum speed of 130 miles per hour. That is a fraction faster than they will go with passengers onboard later this year.

Tickets for Smart service start at $79 and Premium seating pricing begins at $149. Children’s tickets are $39.

