Brightline makes important scheduling announcement about service between South Florida and Orlando

Some travelers with plans to visit Orlando on Brightline’s newest route from South Florida will have to rework their plans.

According to a post on Twitter, the high-speed rail company has canceled service to Orlando from Sept. 1-6, delaying the inaugural launch. Travelers were sent an email notifying them of the change and have been given rebooking options.

As of today, we know Brightline will not be launching service to Orlando from Sept. 1-6. If you booked a ride between Orlando and South Florida during these dates, you should have received an email notifying you of a change in your travel plans with various rebooking options. — Brightline (@GoBrightline) August 8, 2023

The highly-anticipated route facilitates travel from Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach to Orlando.

In preparation for the route, Brightline put its high-speed trains through rigorous drills in Orange County earlier this year.

The trains reached their maximum speed of 130 miles per hour. That is a fraction faster than they will go with passengers onboard later this year.

Tickets for Smart service start at $79 and Premium seating pricing begins at $149. Children’s tickets are $39.