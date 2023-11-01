Former Hialeah cop gets more than 5 years in prison for armed kidnapping

Former Hialeah police officer Rafael Otano was sentenced to more than five years in prison Wednesday.

MIAMI – A Miami-Dade judge sentenced former Hialeah police officer Rafael Otano to 66 months in state prison Wednesday following his August conviction for armed kidnapping.

The conviction, which could have landed the ex-officer behind bars for life, stemmed from the detention, beating, and cover-up on Dec. 17 of a homeless man, Jose Ortega-Gutierrez.

Otano was found not guilty of battery in his August trial. The former officer’s co-defendant, Lorenzo Orfila, has not yet stood trial.

Otano’s attorneys argued for a “motion of downward departure” during Wednesday’s hearing, trying to convince the judge to depart from sentence guidelines and give the former officer a more lenient penalty.

Judge Andrea Wolfson declined that motion, saying she did not believe Otano, who appeared shaky and sad while testifying Wednesday, had any remorse for what happened, saying he only regretted getting caught.

She called Otano’s actions “an extremely egregious betrayal of the public trust,” sentencing him to five years probation in addition to 66 months behind bars.

Otano’s attorneys have previously stated they intend to appeal the verdict.

