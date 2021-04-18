This Week in South Florida: Teri Johnston

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Tourist-driven Key West gets crowded when cruise ships come in, but that hasn’t happened since the COVID cruise suspension last year.

In November, Key West voters passed limits to keep it that way

Three ordinances regulate the size of ships and the number of passengers per day that descend on the city.

Now, state lawmakers are pushing a bill that overturns the decision of Key West voters.

