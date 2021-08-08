Partly Cloudy icon
84º
wplg logo

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Manny Cid

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Tags: News, Local, Miami Lakes, Miami-Dade County, Coronavirus, This Week in South Florida, Politics
Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid joins TWISF
Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid joins TWISF

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – At last check, more than 10,000,000 Floridians had completed their two-dose regimen of vaccine shots, or one shot of Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.

So about half of all Florida residents are fully vaccinated.

The fire is closer to 70 percent in Miami-Dade County, but that obviously leaves 30 percent who haven’t been vaccinated, and many say they have no plans to get the shot.

The question is why?

Is it political, skepticism over a vaccine that’s not fully authorized, or some personal reason?

One prominent South Florida man who had been hesitant to get a shot is Manny Cid, the Mayor of Miami Lakes, but he recently got vaccinated.

Cid joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

email