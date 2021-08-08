This Week in South Florida: Manny Cid

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – At last check, more than 10,000,000 Floridians had completed their two-dose regimen of vaccine shots, or one shot of Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.

So about half of all Florida residents are fully vaccinated.

The fire is closer to 70 percent in Miami-Dade County, but that obviously leaves 30 percent who haven’t been vaccinated, and many say they have no plans to get the shot.

The question is why?

Is it political, skepticism over a vaccine that’s not fully authorized, or some personal reason?

One prominent South Florida man who had been hesitant to get a shot is Manny Cid, the Mayor of Miami Lakes, but he recently got vaccinated.

