Idalia to make landfall as strong hurricane in Florida

MIAMI – Tropical Storm Idalia is set to strengthen and make landfall as a hurricane Category 3 or stronger in Florida.

President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration and Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 46 counties.

Idalia was nearing hurricane strength on Monday between eastern Mexico and western Cuba. It is moving from the warm waters of the Caribbean to the Gulf of Mexico.

The hurricane is set to affect Florida’s western coast on Tuesday and make landfall on Wednesday in Florida’s Big Bend region.

A few tornadoes will be possible starting Tuesday along the west central Florida coast and the tornado threat will spread northward into the Florida Big Bend area by Tuesday night.

The National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning for Cuba’s province of Pinar del Rio and the middle of Florida’s Longboat Key northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay.

Some local officials from north of Fort Myers to just west of Apalachicola ordered residents in low-lying areas and mobile homes to evacuate and find shelter elsewhere.

There was also a tropical storm warning in effect for Cuba’s Isle of Youth and Florida’s Dry Tortugas, Chokoloskee northward to the middle of Longboat Key, and west of Indian Pass to Mexico Beach.

