Police investigate at least 4 shootings in 5 days in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Two separate shootings Thursday in Miami Gardens left four people injured and police searching for three gunmen.

Miami Gardens police Detective Carolyn Frazer said two men and a 17-year-old boy were standing outside of a home in the 2300 block of Northwest 180th Terrace when two gunmen approached them and opened fire.

Detectives were also investigating an earlier shooting outside of a Family Dollar store, 19650 NW 27th Ave., in Miami Gardens.

Frazer said two men got into an argument that escalated outside, prompting one of them to pull out a gun and shoot the other. She said the shooter, believed to be in his early 20s, was wearing red pants and slippers.

Police believe the two Thursday shootings were unrelated.

RECENT SHOOTINGS

Michael Mathis, 21, was killed in a drive-by shooting Saturday morning in front of a strip mall at 3601 NW 191st St. in Miami Gardens.

Thristan Hanson, a 24-year-old Coral Springs resident, was killed on Father's Day while visiting his family. The fatal drive-by shooting was at Northwest 181st Street and Northwest 41st Court in Miami Gardens.

Officers also arrested David Jones, 23, of Miami Gardens, accusing him of killing Jemuel Williams, 32, during a March 27 shooting near Northwest 32nd Avenue and Northwest 208th Terrace. He faces charges of second-degree murder and drug possession.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call Miami Gardens police detectives at 305-474-1636 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

