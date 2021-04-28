Hollywood man among 2 more scratch-off big winners

Florida Lottery tweeted this photo in announcing two more top-prize winners on scratch-offs.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Florida Lottery announced two more residents who cashed in big on scratch-off tickets, including one in Hollywood.

Aaron Blue, 69, hit for $1 million on a $5 Gold Rush Supreme ticket he bought at the Publix at 3251 Hollywood Boulevard.

He opted to take his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payout of $880,000, lottery officials said.

That Publix gets a $2,000 bonus commission.

John Fabian, 40, of Ormond Beach, north of Daytona, scored $2 million from the $10 Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off. He also bought his ticket at a Publix and snagged a lump sum of $1.76 million; the store gets $4,000.

The $5 Gold Rush Supreme offers 24 chances at a $1 million top prize, while the $10 version has eight top prizes worth $2 million. Both games launched in January.

RECENT LOCAL LOTTERY WINS

