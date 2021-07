MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Sunday night, residents and first responders in Miami Beach honored the victims of the Champlain Towers South building collapse.

At 9 p.m. residents were asked to shine a light in a symbolic gesture of unity, and moment silence was held.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue workers also took part.

Fire engines, ambulances and patrol boats lit up their emergency lights, honoring first responders and the victims of the horrific accident.