Weather causes temporary pauses in Surfside search, death toll stands at 28

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Heavy duty circular saws and large lifting cranes are now digging through a previously untapped area of the collapsed condo site in Surfside, but there have been issues.

“The bad weather, unfortunately, has caused some temporary pauses of the work, specifically lightning, which as you know, is not safe,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said on Monday.

The wind was whipping over the debris field Monday afternoon as an outer band from Tropical Storm Elsa pushed through, creating a dangerous environment.

“Definitely the wind gusts, you know, with all the debris and all the components,” Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky said.

Still, several K-9′s and search-and-rescue teams managed to find the remains of four people on Monday, bringing the death toll to 28. Another 117 people remain unaccounted for.

Crews have also hauled away nearly 5 million pounds of concrete since the initial collapse.

“The site is busier and more active now than I’ve seen it since we began,” Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said.

A controlled demolition Sunday night brought down the rest of the Champlain Towers South building over fears the storm would do the same in a much more dangerous fashion.

“I think it was a good effort,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said. “I think it was the right thing to do and I think it will help us move forward unimpeded.”

We’re told families of the missing understand the painful decision to demolish the structure, but it wasn’t easy for people like Ashley Dean, whose sister Cassondra Stanton is still missing in the rubble.

“It was a haunting feeling to know that it was happening or to hear it,” she said. “So I changed hotels and moved a bit away.”

