Surfside collapse: 3 children identified as victims as death toll rises to 90

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Three children under 10 were among the victims of the Surfside condo collapse identified Sunday. As a new week begins, search and recovery efforts continue with officials saying they are not certain when the work will be complete.

Anna Sophia Pettengill Lopez Moreira, 6, and Alexa Maria Pettengill Lopez Moreira, 9, were identified as two of the bodies recovered Wednesday, Miami-Dade County police said Sunday. Lorenzo De Olivera Leone, 5, was recovered Thursday.

Through Sunday, 90 people are confirmed dead from the June 24 collapse, with another 31 remaining potentially unaccounted for.

The next update from the site of the Champlain Towers South is planned for Monday morning. You can watch it live at the top of this page when it begins.

“Our hearts and minds are always with those who we’ve lost and the families who are grieving, and those who are still waiting,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

She said rescue crews have removed more than 14 million pounds of debris and rubble from the collapse site.

Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said it was uncertain when recovery operations would be completed because it remains hard to know when the final body will be found.

When the recovery phase began Wednesday, officials were hoping it could be done within three weeks. Cominsky said Sunday that it might now be as few as two weeks, based on the current pace of work.

“We were looking at a 14-day to 21-day timeframe,” he said, adding that the timeline remained “a sliding scale.”

Said Levine Cava: “We’re working to bring closure to families as quickly as we can.”

Other victims whose identities were made public by police on Sunday include: Maria Gabriela Camou, 64, Julio Cesar Velasquez, 66, Alfredo Leone, 48, Maria Torre, 76, Richard Augustine, 77, Luis Sadovnic, 28, and Edgar Gonzalez 42.

